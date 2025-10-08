Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley in Man vs. Bee successor series

Rowan Atkinson is best known for his physical comedy in the timeless role of Mr. Bean, something he isn't retiring from anytime soon. But the actor has also used his physical comedy prowess to explore other ideas and projects, be it Johnny English or even in the recent Netflix series Man vs. Bee, where he played Trevor Bingley.

Clearly that show was enough of a success, because soon Atkinson will be returning as the character for a successor series. This time, Trevor's nemesis won't be an insect, but rather an infant, as he will be waging war with a baby.

Yep, Man vs. Baby as it's known, will be debuting on Netflix this holiday season, on December 11 to be exact. We don't yet have a trailer or an official plot synopsis, but we do have a few images that have been shared and that tease what's to come. Check them out below.