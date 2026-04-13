Rory McIlroy beats Scheffler by one stroke and becames just the fourth man to defend Masters title

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Rory McIlroy became champion of the Augusta National in 2025, ending a 11-year-old wait to complete the career Grand Slam in golf, and only one year later he took the title again. The 36-year-old Northern Irish golfer became only the fourth golfer to win back-to-back Masters titles, after Jack Nicklaus (1965, 1965), Nick Faldo (1989, 1990) and Tiger Woods (2001, 2002).

"I can't believe I waited 17 years to get one Green Jacket and now I get two in a row. I think all of my perseverance at this ​golf tournament over the years has started to pay off", said World No. 2 McIlroy, who finished on 12 under, beating Scottie Scheffler, who remains World No. 1 in the PGA Tour, by one stroke.

Behind them, three golfers finished on 10 under: the Americans Russell Henley (12th in PGA Tour) and Cameron Young (3rd) and English Tyrrell Hatton (31st) and Justin Rose (9th). Rose, aged 45, was aiming to be the oldest first-time Masters champion, but will continue to carry the nickname of "the nearly man": he has finished runner-up three times and last won a major title in 2013, the US Open.