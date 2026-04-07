Romanian court lifts restrictions on Andrew Tate

HQ

A Romanian court has lifted all preventative judicial measures against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, even as prosecutors continue to investigate them.

The decision removes remaining restrictions, including mandatory police check-ins, marking the latest development in a case that began with their arrest in late 2022. The ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

The brothers, who hold dual US and UK citizenship, have consistently denied accusations including human trafficking and forming an organised criminal group. Their legal team welcomed the decision, arguing it reflects weaknesses in the prosecution's case.

Previously, a Romanian appeals court declined to send the case to trial and returned it to prosecutors after excluding parts of the evidence deemed inadmissible.

Despite the easing of restrictions, legal pressure remains. Authorities are continuing a broader investigation involving additional suspects and allegations, while a separate UK arrest warrant could lead to extradition once Romanian proceedings conclude.