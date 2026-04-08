Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu dies of a cardiac emergency

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Mircea Lucescu, one of the most successful players and managers in the history of Romanian football, has died at the age of 80. He was working until last week, acting as head coach of the Romanian national team.

He was hospitalised on March 29 for heart arrhythmia, resigned on April 2, and suffered a heart attack on April 3. The Bucharest University Emergency Hospital confirmed on Tuesday that Lucescu had passed away. "Entire generations of Romanians grew up with his image in their hearts, as a national symbol", said the hospital in a statement.

Less than two weeks ago, Lucescu was at the bench of the Romanian national team, when they were defeated by Turkey 1-0, being eliminated from World Cup. Lucescu had been appointed as head coach of Romania in August 2024, 38 years after his first spell at the team.

Lucescu had an extensive managerial career dating back to 1979, in clubs in Romania like Dinamo București, Rapid București; Italy like Brescia, Reggiana or Inter Milan; Turkey like Galatasaray or Beşiktaş, Ukraine like Shakhtar Donetsk (where he spent the most years) or Dynamo Kyiv (his most recent club); and Russia like Zenit Saint Petersburg; as well as Turkish national team.

Before that, he played most of his career at Dinamo București and Corvinul Hunedoara, between 1963 and 1982. He won seven league titles as a player with Dinamo Bucuresti (including signing himself as a player for the 1989/90 season, winning the league title as player and coach); as well as eight Ukrainian Premier League titles and even the 2009 UEFA Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk. He also led the Romanian national team to their first qualification in an European Championship in 1984. With 38 titles won in his managerial career, he is ranked third in history.