Rolls-Royce unveils incredibly ambitious Project Nightingale

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Rolls-Royce has unveiled Project Nightingale and calling it a car almost feels like underselling it.

This is a fully electric, coachbuilt two-seater convertible, limited to just 100 units and reserved for the brand's most exclusive clients. It also marks the beginning of a new "Coachbuild Collection", where Rolls-Royce leans fully into ultra-bespoke, one-off-style creations. Visually, it's unlike anything the brand has done before. The design takes cues from 1920s experimental Rolls-Royce models, mixing Art Deco proportions with a dramatic, almost yacht-like silhouette.

And, you guessed it, it's enormous. It's in fact nearly the size of a Phantom despite being strictly a two-seater. It's an electric car, but actual details on how the power is delivered, and the expected range, is still unknown. Inside, there's intricate lighting effects inspired by birdsong, ultra-luxury materials and a cabin designed to feel more like a curated space than a traditional cockpit.

Production is set to begin toward 2028, with pricing unconfirmed.