Rocksteady shares the first look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay

Rocksteady has just shared a first look at gameplay for its anticipated upcoming title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game, which was announced back in 2020, has been kept quite close to the chest, but as we edge ever closer to its release window

(which remains as 2022), the developer has given us a look at what kind of antics Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot will be up to, as they face the monumental challenge of bringing down the Justice League.

The gameplay seems to feature a lot of the brawler style of combat that Rocksteady honed throughout the Batman Arkham trilogy, except with a ton of more focus on teamplay between you and your friends. But, you can see it all for yourself in the gameplay trailer below.

As we mentioned above, the release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League remains the same: 2022, meaning we don't know when exactly the game will land over the course of next year.