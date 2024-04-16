Rockstar randomly raises the price of GTA+ subscription

HQ

As with other subscription services, Rockstar has opted to increase the price of GTA+, without informing anyone beforehand. As VGC reports, the price of GTA+, which gives players more cash, cars, cosmetics, and more, has increased by up to 40%.

Previously, the prices were $5.99 / €5.99 / £4.99 and have since risen to $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.99. As usual, the UK comes off as the biggest loser in terms of these price increases. With no option available to try and save money on a yearly or multi-month subscription deal, a lot of subscribers are going to lose more money each month.

You can also play Rockstar games via a GTA+ subscription, but considering the limited library available, and the fact that costs are rising, it seems this service will remain only for the most committed of Grand Theft Auto Online players.