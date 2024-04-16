English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar randomly raises the price of GTA+ subscription

The monthly cost has increased by 40% with no option of multi-month or yearly subscriptions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As with other subscription services, Rockstar has opted to increase the price of GTA+, without informing anyone beforehand. As VGC reports, the price of GTA+, which gives players more cash, cars, cosmetics, and more, has increased by up to 40%.

Previously, the prices were $5.99 / €5.99 / £4.99 and have since risen to $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.99. As usual, the UK comes off as the biggest loser in terms of these price increases. With no option available to try and save money on a yearly or multi-month subscription deal, a lot of subscribers are going to lose more money each month.

You can also play Rockstar games via a GTA+ subscription, but considering the limited library available, and the fact that costs are rising, it seems this service will remain only for the most committed of Grand Theft Auto Online players.

Grand Theft Auto V

Related texts

0
Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

2
Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content