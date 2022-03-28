Rockstar is launching a Grand Theft Auto Online subscription service tomorrow

HQ

While you no doubt have an opinion on Rockstar launching Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles as a paid upgrade (quite a pricey one on Xbox Series for that matter), despite it being a game that is getting close to its tenth anniversary, Rockstar has come up with another way to wring the accompanying GTA Online for even more money.

Starting tomorrow, there will be a new subscription service available to GTA Online players, with players able to head to the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store, where for a monthly price of $5.99, subscribers will get a dose of monthly new content, including $500,000 dropped into their in-game bank account, plus a range of cars, cosmetics, game mode multipliers, and upgrades offered up, without needing to spend any money in-game.

You can see the full batch of "benefits" that will be available for the first month (March 29 through April 27) below:



GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.



The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao's Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.



The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.



Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.



Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.



The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.



The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.



A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.



3X GTA$ and RP on Hao's Special Works Race Series.



2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.



The service is known as GTA+, and as Rockstar states, every month will see "a new set of exclusive rewards for Members to claim." This will of course be on top of the regular GTA Online experience that will continue to run as intended.

It's also noted in the announcement blog post that GTA+ members will be able to "take advantage of special GTA+ Shark Cards that provide extra bonus cash" when bought from the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store.

What do you think about GTA+ and will you be subscribing to the service?