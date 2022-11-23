Rockstar has slapped a ban on NFTs as part of its updated roleplaying server guidelines

HQ

Rockstar has updated its guidelines and rules on what players are and are not allowed to do on the roleplaying Grand Theft Auto Online servers that have become incredibly popular. As part of a new statement posted on the company's support page, we can see that Rockstar is encouraging more players to try their hands at roleplaying and continues to support this side of the GTA Online experience, assuming it doesn't commercially exploit the game.

"Rockstar Games has always believed in reasonable fan creativity and wants creators to showcase their passion for our games. Third party "Roleplay" servers are an extension of the rich array of community-created experiences within Grand Theft Auto that we hope will continue to thrive in a safe and friendly way for many years to come."

However, the post continues by adding that anything that either; misuses Rockstar trademarks or IP; uses other IP within the game; sells loot boxes or other items for real world currency (including NFTs); creates new stories or missions or maps; or even interferes with official GTA Online offerings, will be met with enforced action from the developer

Rockstar signs off by adding, "This is not a license, and it does not constitute endorsement, approval, or authorization of any third-party project."