Rockstar celebrates 10 years of GTA V in disappointing way

HQ

Rockstar is currently celebrating 10 years since the launch of Grand Theft Auto V. 10 years since its most successful game, one of the best-selling games of all-time, a revolution in the limits of open-world, immersion, and more.

And how does Rockstar choose to celebrate this anniversary, you ask? With a series of outfits on GTA Online, of course! Cosplay in outfits inspired by Michael, Franklin, and Trevor and get bonuses on classic missions.

It's not exactly the kind of celebration to make you scream, but few of us should have expected more, really. Rockstar is working away on Grand Theft Auto VI as we speak, but it still would've been nice to see the old game get some love, as apart from the odd heist here and there Grand Theft Auto V feels exactly like the experience it did 10 years ago. Well, except now you can get blown up by lasers from across the map.