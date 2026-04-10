Roborock is now making the move from the living room to the lawn

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With the RockMow Z1, RockMow Z1 LiDAR, RockMow S1, and RockNeo Q1 models, the company is expanding its smart home offering, and bringing its expertise in AI-based navigation and automation to the garden.

The new product range combines advanced navigation, intelligent obstacle detection and precision mowing to deliver a more even and well-maintained lawn with minimal manual effort. The range has been developed for various types of gardens, from simple lawns to more hilly and challenging terrain.

Common to the series is wireless installation, app control, support for multi-zone management and technology that makes it possible to plan and adapt mowing to the garden's conditions. There are four models in the series:

RockMow Z1 - For demanding lawns with shaded areas and narrow passages The RockMow Z1 is equipped with four-wheel drive (4WD) and can easily handle steep slopes of up to 80% (38.7°) and obstacles up to 6 cm high. A key feature is Roborock's patented Active Steering System, where each wheel has its own motor and the front wheels also have individual

steering motors. This allows the robot to navigate steadily even on steep inclines and uneven surfaces. The integrated PreciEdge technology enables mowing close to edges - up to 3 cm from walls and obstacles - reducing the need for manual edge trimming. In addition, the Z1 uses Roborock's Sentisphere AI Environmental Perception, which combines RTK and VSLAM technology for centimetre-level precision even in more complex environments, such as shaded areas or narrow passages.

RockMow Z1 LiDAR - The future of navigation comes to Swedish gardens The model builds on the same platform as the RockMow Z1, but also adds LiDAR-based environmental perception for an even more detailed understanding of its surroundings. Combined with four-wheel drive (4WD) and advanced navigation, the model is designed for dense, intricate and more complex garden environments where stability and precision are crucial. The model can handle steep slopes of up to 80% (38.7°).

For users looking for more affordable options, Roborock also offers the RockMow S1 and RockNeo Q1.

The RockMow S1 uses AI-based mapping and Sentisphere AI Environmental Perception for stable navigation, even in more complex environments. It can handle passages as narrow as 0.7 metres, slopes of up to 45% and vertical obstacles of up to 4 cm, whilst offering 3 cm edge cutting for a more complete result.

The entry-level model, RockNeo Q1, combines Sentisphere Environmental Perception with RTK and VSLAM-based navigation, providing stable guidance and easy installation for small to medium-sized gardens. Features such as Wildlife-Friendly mode and Intelligent Lawn Care Scheduling contribute to more automated and hassle-free lawn care.5

Roborock

Roborock

Roborock