Robocop: Rogue City

Robocop: Rogue City has been delayed again

The game will now be debuting in November.

Following the game having an appearance at Gamescom this year, Nacon and Teyon Games has now announced that the upcoming Robocop: Rogue City will no longer be launching in September as planned, but will instead be coming in November.

As mentioned in a post on X, the developer states: "Last week Robocop: Rogue City took the stage during screenings on Gamescom. Mark your calendars for November 2nd, when this thrilling experience will hit PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series S and X!"

Despite having an attached September release window, Robocop: Rogue City never actually had a firm release date, meaning the November 2nd launch date is the first specific release date we have seen for the action title.

Robocop: Rogue City

