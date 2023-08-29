Robocop: Rogue City has been delayed again

HQ

Following the game having an appearance at Gamescom this year, Nacon and Teyon Games has now announced that the upcoming Robocop: Rogue City will no longer be launching in September as planned, but will instead be coming in November.

As mentioned in a post on X, the developer states: "Last week Robocop: Rogue City took the stage during screenings on Gamescom. Mark your calendars for November 2nd, when this thrilling experience will hit PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series S and X!"

Despite having an attached September release window, Robocop: Rogue City never actually had a firm release date, meaning the November 2nd launch date is the first specific release date we have seen for the action title.