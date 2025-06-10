Robert Lewandowski's feud with Poland's national coach explained

HQ

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly Poland's most renowned football player, and has been wearing the captain's arm band since 2013, scoring 85 goals for Poland since 2008. However, he is currently against Poland's coach Michał Probierz, and he said that he won't be playing for the national team as long as he is in charge.

Lewandowski announced it himself on X: "Given the circumstances and the loss of trust in the coach of the Polish National Team, I have decided to refrain from playing for the Polish National Team for as long as he remains the coach. I hope I will still have the chance to play for the best fans in the world".

Where do the problems between the Barcelona striker and the Michał Probierz come from? Lewandowski said he is angry on how he was informed that the coach decided to change the captain of the team, choosing Inter Milan's midfielder Piotr Zielinski. The coach said that this change was made "for the best of the team" and did not mean a loss in confidence towards Lewandowski, but the veteran (turns 37 in August) player was not pleased with how he was informed.

"I received a surprise call from coach Michal Probierz informing me that he had decided to take away my armband. I wasn't prepared for it; I was putting my children to bed. I didn't even have time to inform my family or talk to anyone about what had happened, because moments later a message appeared on the PZPN website. The way they told me about it really surprised me" he said to Polish media, indicating that he is not angry that he has been left out as captain, but the way he was told.

According to Przeglad Sportowy, the rest of the Polish squad supports the coach and are surprised by Lewandowski's reaction, who could end up with a sudden and unceremonious retirement from the Polish team, although there's still time to fix things before World Cup 2026.