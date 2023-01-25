Roadhog gets long-awaited nerf in latest Overwatch 2 patch

HQ

Roadhog's power has been a huge topic in the Overwatch 2 community over the past few weeks and months. The Hero has been causing havoc in casual and ranked games all over the world, and fans have been pleading to Blizzard for a fix. Those prayers have finally been answered.

Because in the latest patch notes, we're shown that Roadhog is one of four Heroes who have been targeted, with the change aimed at a few different areas of his kit. The Chain Hook has had its impact damage reduced and its pulled final distance changed by a metre. To add to this, his Scrap Gun will now hit for less damage but will fire more frequently, reload quicker, and have one extra shot in its magazine. As Blizzard puts it, this will hopefully, "reduce the frustration of dying in one shot immediately after being hooked and pulled by Roadhog", with the character now supposedly being "more dependent on specific hero matchups and how the hooked target is able to respond."

To add to this, Sojourn has been a point of conversation once again, with the Hero's Railgun now having a lower damage per projectile, and also a different form of energy gain for the alternative fire, which now relies on primary fire hits on enemies and not damage.

Kiriko has also had her Healing Ofuda recovery time increased by a little bit, and Orisa has had the amount of bonus health Fortify provides brought down by 50. There were also some bug fixes made to Lucio, Reinhardt, Sojourn, and Wrecking Ball.

Hopefully this shakes the meta up for the last few weeks of Season 2.