HQ

I remember when I was a 14-year-old hormonal boy who had just got a new PC. One of the first games to show off the new marvels was a game called Myst. Myst was full of 3D graphics and video clips that were really impressive, so I was totally ready. What I didn't realise was how difficult it was for a 14-year-old who didn't understand why the sun rose in the morning. Four years later, the sequel Riven came out, but I was too busy trying to avoid scoring in high school and generally being a mediocre student, so I missed out. Now it's 2024 and I've got my hands on a remake of Riven, which I will now try to assess and see if the series is still as difficult as I remember it. Riven Remaster, or (2024) as it is also called, is developed by Cyan, the original developer, which is impressive, and can be played on PC and Mac.

Riven (2024) is a remake (not a remaster despite the title), so the game is not just a polished version of the original. If you know the puzzles of the original by heart, there's good news, because Riven (2024) is a completely new game. Although the story is roughly the same, the puzzles are completely new. The story in Riven is quite minimalistic, at least at first. It begins where Myst's story left off and the first person you meet is Atrus, who was also your guide in the first game. His father Gehn is at it again and he wants you to stop him and rescue his wife Catherine, who has been lured to the many islands of Riven by his sons Sirrus and Achenar. Reading Atrus' very long diary reveals a lot about the backstory, which frankly is complicated and a bit weird. I'm quite glad that the story isn't the centre of attention, because I was a little put off every time it was presented. Maybe it's just me, but some of it was pretty weird, mostly because it tried to be so mysterious most of the time. There's a balance between vague and understandable in games like Riven, and for me it didn't quite hit the mark. However, I guess if you know the story of Myst inside out and have read the book, which was also published in the nineties, it all makes sense, but for someone who hasn't played the series for almost twenty-five years, it's all a bit too familiar.

This is an ad:

Fortunately, the story isn't where Riven shines the most, it's the gameplay that really challenges your brain cells and sometimes your patience, just like in the original. After you get past the cryptic intro, you are let loose on one of the many islands that make up Riven (2024). It all feels static and lonely, which is also the great thing about the game. You have to explore the island, which you later find out is called Temple Island. There's a lot of rusty machinery around the island that you have to investigate. Everything you encounter along the way that you can manipulate has a role to play at some point, but that point is not necessarily now. There are puzzles you can't solve until other puzzles are solved. That's probably what's most frustrating, but also quite exciting. You have all these gadgets around you that you can press and manipulate, but you have to try and find the puzzles you can solve now and figure out which ones you can solve later. Fortunately, there are usually hints in the game if one puzzle has an impact on another. On Temple Island, for example, you can open a portal to what can only be called another dimension, and here you can manipulate various levers and mess with the puzzles, but something is missing before you can move on. After a bit of messing around with things, you return to other puzzles and quickly find something that makes more sense. For me it was finding a Mag-Lev to an island called Jungle, which was the right solution as you have to go to the different islands to find out what's going on. It's both exciting and super frustrating, but very loyal to the original. For better or worse, if you have the patience you will be rewarded, but Riven (2024) is not for people who give up quickly, as the puzzles need to be chewed and digested before you can solve them.

The puzzles in Riven (2024) are difficult and you really have to think creatively to solve them. The game quickly informs you to take pictures of things you think could be used later to solve puzzles elsewhere on the islands. For example, if you see a star constellation somewhere on one of the islands, you can almost certainly expect to encounter a puzzle where this star collection can be used. There is a special logic behind everything in Riven (2024), and this also applies to the puzzles. If you catch that logic, the puzzles start to become easier to master. If you don't get it, Riven can be very frustrating. I didn't get the logic for the first several hours and was running around aimlessly, not knowing what to do. Suddenly a light went on in my head and I figured out the logic, and then I was able to solve all the other puzzles as well. Riven (2024) isn't for everyone for that reason, but if you've got the logic and a little patience, there's nothing more satisfying than solving a puzzle you've been working on for hours.

This is an ad:

Another part of Riven (2024) that should also be mentioned is the game's graphics, because everything is ultra beautiful and close to photorealistic. The islands are filled with beautiful areas that use both colour and light to create a magical atmosphere that is truly special. Within two minutes you can go from the sun-drenched surface down to caves filled with glowing mushrooms and muddy paths filled with butterflies flying around your head. It's stunning. The soundtrack also supports this with minimalistic use of music where it plays in the right places, for example when you enter areas of the island that are important, but when you're just running around, it's just the sounds of nature that you hear, and that combination creates an amazing soundscape. It's so cosy and creates a sense of mystery and adventure that I loved.

So should you play Riven (2024)? The game is not for everyone, but you have to take your hat off to a developer who doesn't compromise on their game design. There is a logic that you have to catch and you have to have the patience to let the game unfold. If you don't, Riven (2024) is not for you. If you have the patience, Riven (2024) is a fantastic adventure where the puzzles and the world are the star.