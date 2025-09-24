Riot Games sets a date for when 2XKO will launch into Early Access

HQ

After years of fighting fans wondering and pleading for a new tag-fighter, the immediate future will see a bunch of these games arriving. Arc System Works is developing Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, Quarter Up is delivering Invincible VS, and Riot Games is hard at work on 2XKO.

Speaking about the latter, we now know when people can begin playing it. Riot has revealed that as soon as October 7, the game will be debuting in an Early Access form on PC, wherein friends (or foes, it's up to you really) can come together to compete in thrilling 2v2 fighting action.

Riot has revealed that with this Early Access launch coming up, it will coincide with the conclusion of the Closed Beta for the game that is ongoing, and that has introduced Vi and Blitzcrank as playable characters. This means that when the launch does happen, at least the following will be available as playable options, with a tenth character confirmed too but not yet revealed:



Ahri



Blitzcrank



Braum



Darius



Ekko



Illaoi



Jinx



Vi



Yasuo



???



Riot also promises that the Early Access edition of the game will feature a full season of content and some new elements like combo trials, and that the initial launch will allow the team to refine its battle pass and ranked systems, and further balance the game too. Looking at seasons, the debut one will run until 2026, and then we can expect five new seasons of content next year, each of which will add a new champion, a battle pass, reset ranked, and more.

Will you be checking out 2XKO in October?