Riot Games has announced the next League of Legends spin-off video game

Riot Games has produced quite a few spin-off League of Legends games over the last couple of years, as the developer expands the franchise in a plethora of ways. To this end, we've had Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and even Hextech Mayhem, but soon this list will be expanding even further.

Riot Forge, the publishing division that handles these spin-offs, has announced that The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will be the next game to debut, and that this title will be developed by Digital Sun, and will be coming to PC and consoles in spring 2023.

The game will be a 2D hi-bit pixel action-RPG that tasks players with becoming the rogue mage, Sylas, and then leading a revolution that aims to shatter the peace that exists in the kingdom of Demacia. We're told in the announcement press release that this title will be looking to provide "action-packed fantasy gameplay" for those "looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice."

To add to this announcement news, Riot Forge also revealed a few titbits of information about some other spin-off games, including that Convergence: A League of Legends Story will be coming in summer 2023, and that Tequila Works' Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story will be debuting in the autumn of 2023 - with both of these titles coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.