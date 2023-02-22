Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Returnal on PC
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

      Riot Forge shares cinematic teaser for League of Legends spinoff game, The Mageseeker

      Developed by Digital Sun, the game will be debuting soon.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      While we're waiting for further League of Legends spinoff games that are expected to debut later this year, Riot Games' third-party publishing division Riot Forge has been working with developer Digital Sun to launch the 2D pixel action-RPG The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story in the coming few months.

      As the game was only announced recently, the expanse of details available for the game are limited, but we do now have a brand new trailer that looks into the storyline of the title a little bit, and shows how protagonist Sylas breaks free from the chains that bind him.

      Check out the cinematic teaser below, and as for when The Mageseeker will actually arrive, we're told that it will be coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch in spring.

      HQ
      The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

      Related texts



      Loading next content