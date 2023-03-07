Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Citadel

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas team up for spy thriller series, Citadel

The action-packed show will be coming to Amazon Prime Video next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It really does feel as though Amazon Prime Video has been scaling up and doubling down on its original productions, as every week seems to bring a new series or movie to the service.

To this end, April will be capped off with an explosive, action-packed romp starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known as Citadel. Coming from executive producers The Russo Brothers, this series will follow a pair of agents who previously worked for a global spy agency, but had their memories wiped clean after the agency collapsed. With a new threat rising, the Citadel agents will need to recollect their memories to work towards saving the world.

Needless to say, it looks to be a rather exciting series, and you can take a look at the trailer for Citadel below to see if it's up your street ahead of its release on April 28.

HQ
Citadel

Related texts



Loading next content