Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas team up for spy thriller series, Citadel

It really does feel as though Amazon Prime Video has been scaling up and doubling down on its original productions, as every week seems to bring a new series or movie to the service.

To this end, April will be capped off with an explosive, action-packed romp starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known as Citadel. Coming from executive producers The Russo Brothers, this series will follow a pair of agents who previously worked for a global spy agency, but had their memories wiped clean after the agency collapsed. With a new threat rising, the Citadel agents will need to recollect their memories to work towards saving the world.

Needless to say, it looks to be a rather exciting series, and you can take a look at the trailer for Citadel below to see if it's up your street ahead of its release on April 28.