Rever Games and Radical Theory unveil new action roguelite Clockfall

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Developer Rever Games and publisher Radical Theory have announced their upcoming new action roguelite Clockfall. The isometric action experience sees you hack your way through a burning village, as your home has fallen to the hordes of Destiny. In the ruins a mysterious clock looms, forcing you to relive the day of the attack over and over. To escape, you'll need to defend your home, fight your way to the game's bosses and beat them, and do it all with some seriously good time management.

Clockfall combines dungeon crawling and base defence. You'll fight against the servants of Destiny, not only making your character stronger, but your home village more defensible, too. Time isn't on your side in Clockfall, though. It's a precious resource, to be used sparingly as you're often faced with tough choices on what you want to do with your time.

You can invest resources to upgrade stats, buy extra time by sacrificing immediate progress, and optimise your every move to keep time at bay while you go about your mission. Check out some of the time-based gameplay and defence mechanics in the reveal trailer below.

Clockfall is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. An Early Access release is planned for this year.