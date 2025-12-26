Retro Studios had to continue Metroid Prime 4 with Bandai Namco's project as a skeleton

HQ

Now that the dust is settling on the release of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, it's time to explain what went right, and what needs to be changed or improved for the future of the series.

The game is selling "moderately well" (at least, outside of Japan), according to analyst data, but neither the fan response has been as unanimous as with Metroid Dread, nor has the critics been as benevolent (here's ours). But we now know that the development path for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was a retro (and sometimes an ordeal) for Retro Studios, the studio last tasked with finishing the game.

The project was born and spent years in development by Bandai Namco, as we all know, but it's only now that Nintendo producer Kensuke Tanabe has given an interview with Famitsu (translated from paper on Famiboards) where he delves into the challenge they encountered with Beyond. In it, he acknowledges that Retro never actually made Metroid Prime 4 from scratch: they had to follow the original model of Bandai Namco's version to a certain extent, as Nintendo had spent too much money on it for two years.

"The project changed development companies halfway through, and we had to restart it at Retro Studios. However, Retro Studios didn't have the infrastructure at the time to develop a 'Metroid Prime' title, so we had to start by building that foundation. In addition, while we outsourced the background models and scene creation, the production of the background data alone required numerous subcontractors. This meant selecting those companies initially and managing them throughout the process. Our progress management staff were incredibly helpful in balancing schedule and quality. We are very grateful to them. We are also grateful to the many studies that created the data.

The key point we focused on was getting the new staff to understand our production philosophy. It took time for them to understand that we weren't just making a game, but a player experience, and especially to understand the sense of "間" (pause/space) that is so characteristic of Metroid Prime. Ultimately, I think they came to understand this Japanese concept of "間" itself."

That would explain why there are such drastic tonal shifts between section designs and mechanics within the game. However, it also gives some hope for the future, as if Nintendo does trust Retro Studios again for a (hypothetical) Metroid Prime 5, they would be starting from a much more comfortable and advanced position now, with senior staff, and much greater freedom to build the game from the ground up.

What do you think of Tanabe's words, and do you think we'll ever see Metroid Prime 5 from Retro Studios?