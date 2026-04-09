Sports
Results from Europa League on Wednesday and schedule for Thursday in quarter-finals
Most of the Europa League quarter-finals take place tonight, but Betis and Braga played yesterday.
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UEFA Europa League returned on Wednesday, April 8, with a match between Braga and Betis, that was moved forward from the usual date on Thursdays. The match ended 1-1 in Italy, leaving everything unresolved for the second leg to be played in Seville next week.
The rest of games will all take place this evening at the samer time, involving teams like Freiburg, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Porto:
Europa League games on Thursday, April 9
- Bologna vs Aston Villa — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Porto vs Nottingham Forest — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Freiburg vs Celta Vigo — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Europa League games on Thursday, April 16
- Celta Vigo vs. Freiburg — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST
- Real Betis vs. Braga (1-1) — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Nottingham Forest vs. Porto — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Aston Villa vs. Bologna — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
After quarter-finals, semi-finals will take place on April 30 and May 7, with the final scheduled for May 20. Who do you think will win Europa League this season?