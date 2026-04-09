Results from Europa League on Wednesday and schedule for Thursday in quarter-finals

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UEFA Europa League returned on Wednesday, April 8, with a match between Braga and Betis, that was moved forward from the usual date on Thursdays. The match ended 1-1 in Italy, leaving everything unresolved for the second leg to be played in Seville next week.

The rest of games will all take place this evening at the samer time, involving teams like Freiburg, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Porto:

Europa League games on Thursday, April 9



Bologna vs Aston Villa — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Porto vs Nottingham Forest — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Freiburg vs Celta Vigo — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Europa League games on Thursday, April 16



Celta Vigo vs. Freiburg — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST



Real Betis vs. Braga (1-1) — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Nottingham Forest vs. Porto — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Aston Villa vs. Bologna — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



After quarter-finals, semi-finals will take place on April 30 and May 7, with the final scheduled for May 20. Who do you think will win Europa League this season?