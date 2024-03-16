Resident Evil, Guitar Hero, and Myst are among the 2024 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame

HQ

The 2024 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame have now been revealed.

This year's line-up includes a generation-spanning list of titles, including Resident Evil, Myst, Guitar Hero, and Asteroids. The public can now vote for these 12 finalists here and the three games with the most votes will be be submitted on a ballot alongside other ballots from the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The final inductees will be revealed on 9th May.

The categories that these games are being judged on include icon-status, longevity, discovery, and innovation. Winning games will join other classics in the hall of fame such as Pong, Super Mario Bros., and Legend of Zelda.

You can check out the full list of finalists below: