Report: Valve made over $80 million from Counter-Strike 2 cases in March

HQ

If you ever had any doubt that Valve makes a fortune from selling cosmetics in Counter-Strike, the latest bit of information should put that to rest. Tracking site CS2 Cast Tracker has revealed the data for March 2025, claiming that last month a whopping 34,587,161 cases (essentially the equivalent of loot boxes) were opened in the game during the month. This has led some Reddit mathematicians to do the sums and equate this to what it looks like in terms of money generated for the developer.

Reddit user Training_Natural_552 has noted that the Revolution case was opened around 4.7 million times, and was followed by Dreams and Nightmares at 4.4 million and Gallery at 3.7 million. By taking the market value of each of the cases that were opened last month, they have come to the assumption that Valve generated around $82 million in March alone from CS2 cases.

Considering CS2 is just one of a handful of very popular games from Valve, you can see why the developer only ever launches a new game once in a blue moon.