Report: Saints Row reboot was initially planned as a Saints Row: The Third sequel

HQ

The Saints Row reboot did not go down as well as people wanted. Whether you hate it or think it got a bad wrap, the game's flop led to the closure of Volition and seemingly the end of the franchise as a whole. But, it might not have ended so poorly.

According to YouTuber mrsaintsgodzilla21 (thanks, TheGamer), Volition was apparently working on a very different game in 2019. The YouTuber claims that they visited the office, and saw that the new Saints Row was apparently called Saints Row Cinco, and that it would've followed on from the events of Saints Row: The Third.

Along came THQ Nordic, however, and the story was changed. Development on the fifth Saints Row was apparently so far along Pierce's voice actor had already recorded new lines. This follow-up would have also scrapped the events of Saints Row 4, making them non-canon.

This hasn't been confirmed by official sources, so we'd say keep a salt shaker handy for such a rumour. But, it will likely break Saints Row fans' hearts to hear they were so close to getting what they wanted, only to be served what they never asked for.