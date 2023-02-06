Report: Half-Life 3 scrapped in 2015, Valve insider leaks gameplay and story

The wait for a sequel to what many consider one of the best games of all time continues. But new leaks from a Valve insider now paint a dark picture around the development of Half-Life 3, suggesting that the game was scrapped internally back in 2015, which at the time only had ten people working on it.

The early build of Half-Life 3 reportedly involved a dream sequence where Gordon Freeman gets to experience bits of the so-called "Seven Years War". Something that, according to the game's backstory, took place before Half-Life 2 and was about the Alien Combine taking over Earth, before finally waking up in a chamber belonging to Aperature Science. In other words, where the Portal games took place.

Half-Life 3 would also have been linked to and taken place after Portal 2 and players would have had access to robotic arms that allowed Gordon to solve various puzzles. Mainly by changing the size and temperature of various objects. Once you manage to escape the Aperature laboratory, Gordon discovers that 20 years have passed since the last time and that he is in the ruins of an anonymous town in North America.

Tyler McVicker, another well-known and credited Valve informant, verifies much of this information and also goes on to tell us how Half-Life 3 would be pseudo open-world and far less linear than the previous games, featuring procedurally generated missions for the player to complete. Finally, Vicker also mentions that the whole project was scrapped due to internal conflicts at Valve where the majority of the company's executives preferred to shift their focus to virtual reality.

Incredibly sad and upsetting news if everything is actually true, and we probably can't expect (as usual) any official statement from Valve either. For those of you who want to check out the full video where Tyler McVicker goes through all the information, you can do so here.

What do you make of all this, is the future of Half-Life 3 doomed or is there still a glimmer of hope?