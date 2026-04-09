Report: GM is planning a comeback for the Chevrolet Camaro

HQ

A new report from Automotive News suggests General Motors is actively planning a comeback for its iconic muscle car, potentially marking the return of one of the brand's most recognisable names just a few years after it was discontinued.

Apparently, Chevrolet is working on a seventh-generation Camaro, although it hasn't been officially confirmed yet. The car is expected to share its underlying architecture with the next-generation Cadillac CT5, alongside a new Buick sedan, pointing to a broader push by GM to bring traditional cars back into its line-up.

Timing is starting to come into focus. These reports indicate that production could begin as early as autumn 2027, with the new model likely arriving as a 2028 model-year car.

That would mark a relatively quick turnaround. The previous Camaro ended production in 2023 after declining sales, leaving Chevrolet without a direct rival to cars like the Ford Mustang for the first time in years.