LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Star Wars: Republic Commando
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Say No! More
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Days Gone

Report: Don't expect a Days Gone 2 anytime soon

A report states that the studio was split into two teams after the launch of Days Gone, neither of which was working on a sequel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We really liked Days Gone here at Gamereactor and consider it to be a somewhat underrated gem. But, even if it sold well, it couldn't match Sony's other major hits when it comes to sales, and according to a report from Jason Schreier over at Bloomberg, this has led to Sony Bend not getting to do Days Gone 2.

The Oregon based developer tried to pitch a sequel to Sony after the first game was launched in 2019, but this was ultimately denied. Sony Bend was instead split into two different teams with one helping Naughty Dog to develop a multiplayer game, while the other was working on an Uncharted game. This wasn't appreciated, according to the report and "some staff, including top leads, were unhappy with this arrangement and left".

Fortunately, the Sony Bend team working on Uncharted was taken off the Uncharted project last month after request by the studio's leadership. They are now working on a new game instead. While we really hope this is Days Gone 2, the studio just started working on it and we probably shouldn't expect it to be released for another 3-4 years.

At least we have Days Gone for PC that is about to be released this quarter, which will make a great game even better. Something to look forward to perhaps.

Days Gone

Related texts

Days GoneScore

Days Gone
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"We thoroughly enjoyed our time in Oregon. The story was interesting, the setting compelling, and the gameplay systems worked well together."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy