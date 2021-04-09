Report: Don't expect a Days Gone 2 anytime soon

You're watching Advertisements

We really liked Days Gone here at Gamereactor and consider it to be a somewhat underrated gem. But, even if it sold well, it couldn't match Sony's other major hits when it comes to sales, and according to a report from Jason Schreier over at Bloomberg, this has led to Sony Bend not getting to do Days Gone 2.

The Oregon based developer tried to pitch a sequel to Sony after the first game was launched in 2019, but this was ultimately denied. Sony Bend was instead split into two different teams with one helping Naughty Dog to develop a multiplayer game, while the other was working on an Uncharted game. This wasn't appreciated, according to the report and "some staff, including top leads, were unhappy with this arrangement and left".

Fortunately, the Sony Bend team working on Uncharted was taken off the Uncharted project last month after request by the studio's leadership. They are now working on a new game instead. While we really hope this is Days Gone 2, the studio just started working on it and we probably shouldn't expect it to be released for another 3-4 years.

At least we have Days Gone for PC that is about to be released this quarter, which will make a great game even better. Something to look forward to perhaps.