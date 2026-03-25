Replaced will be roughly 8 hours long and runs in 4K and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X

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We've been waiting an unreasonably long time for the upcoming Replaced, which seemingly had a rocky and protracted development process with several delays. Now the release is finally just around the corner (we hope...) and it's coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on April 14, and is also included with Game Pass.

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A sign that the delays are truly over is that the developers have started sharing more detailed information about the game, such as technical performance and the length of the adventure. In an interview with GamingBolt, director Yura Zhdanovich says:

"We're not forcing any side content on players, so it really depends on your playstyle. I would say that the average might be around 8 hours, and 11-12 if you're really searching for optional stuff."

As for the technical aspects, the developers say they'll polish the game to perfection, but the goal is to offer 4K and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X, and a very respectable 1440p and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series S. They also comment on the fact that Replaced won't be coming to PlayStation 5, saying:

"When we first started developing Replaced and speaking to the various platform partners, we decided to launch it as an Xbox-first and Game Pass title as we felt this was the right fit for us. We can't confirm any additional platforms at this time."

The latter statement still suggests that they aren't ruling out the possibility of more versions down the line, so it's probably a case of wait and see.