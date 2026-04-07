Replaced, Vampire Crawlers, and NHL 26 are among the new Game Pass additions for the first half of April

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If you checked out Microsoft's Partner Preview before Easter, you're probably already aware of which games are coming to Game Pass in the first half of April. But there's plenty more to look forward to, and the full list has now been released, which, as usual includes a few Day 1 titles.

The following games will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Premium) in the coming days:



Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 7



DayZ (PC) - April 8



Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC) - April 8**



FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 8**



Planet Coaster 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 9



Tiny Bookshop (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - April 10



Football Manager 26 Console (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - April 13**



Hades II (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - April 14



Replaced (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 14*



The Thaumaturge (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 14



The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 16**



NHL 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series S/X) - April 16*



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - April 17



Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - April 21**



Sopa - Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Xbox, Handheld, and PC) - April 21**



Vampire Crawlers (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - April 21*



Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - April 23*



As usual, there's also extra stuff like perks to download for free, and the first half of April is no exception. You can read more about that on Xbox Wire.

The following titles will be removed from the service on April 15, but as usual, you'll get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any: