Replaced, Vampire Crawlers, and NHL 26 are among the new Game Pass additions for the first half of April
Microsoft has revealed a new round of games coming to Game Pass for subscribers over the upcoming two weeks.
If you checked out Microsoft's Partner Preview before Easter, you're probably already aware of which games are coming to Game Pass in the first half of April. But there's plenty more to look forward to, and the full list has now been released, which, as usual includes a few Day 1 titles.
The following games will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Premium) in the coming days:
As usual, there's also extra stuff like perks to download for free, and the first half of April is no exception. You can read more about that on Xbox Wire.
The following titles will be removed from the service on April 15, but as usual, you'll get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any: