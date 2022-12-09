Replaced looks better than even in new trailer

HQ

Sad Cat Studios stunned pretty much everyone during last year's Summer Game Fest when they showed Replaced, an action game with a whole lot of retro feel to it, but still offering modern gameplay. The best of both worlds, so to speak.

Unfortunately, this Ukrainian developer (that also has an office in Belarus) has suffered consequences as a result of Russia's senseless war against the country, and was recently forced to delay the game until the second half of 2023. Fortunately, it looks like it will be worth waiting for, judging by the trailer that was revealed during The Game Awards last night. Check it out below, and you'll see what we mean.

Replaced launches for both PC and Xbox, and will be included with Game Pass starting day one.