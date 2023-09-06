Replaced has now officially been delayed until 2024

HQ

It looks like those who have been waiting to be able to dive into the world of Replaced will have to wait a little longer, as now developer Sad Cat Studios has announced that the game has been delayed until 2024 officially.

Talking about the decision in a statement that you can read in full below, Sad Cat notes that it has an "incredible high bar of community's expectations" and that this means that it cannot "afford to release a sub-par game."

As part of the statement we are also given a glimpse into the development and how that is progressing. We're told that the majority of systems are now functional and that the team is in a "super-intense asset production phase". Sad Cat specifically also adds that "development is progressing at a steady pace."

In terms of the new release date, all we know is that the game will be coming sometime in 2024.