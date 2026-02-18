Replaced has been delayed to April

HQ

If you have been counting down the days until Sad Cat Studios' Replaced arrives on PC and Xbox Series X/S, we have a bit of bad news to share. The anticipated title has been delayed and will no longer be arriving as expected on March 12.

The delay will push Replaced's arrival back a month and see the game now coming on April 14. This is simply because the developer wants extra time to polish and refine the game to ensure it lives up to the expectations of fans.

A statement on the matter expresses: "As a small team working on our very first title, we've poured everything we have into this project. While the game is technically finished, reaching this final stretch has shown us that we need just a few more weeks to ensure the experience is exactly what you deserve. We want the version of Replaced you play on day one to be polished, stable, and true to the vision we've shared with you."

When it does arrive in two month's time now, Replaced will launch as a day one addition to the Game Pass library.