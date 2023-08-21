Replaced delayed until 2024

HQ

Replaced got a lot of attention when it was announced back in 2021 thanks to spectacular sci-fi pixel graphics. Since then we haven't heard much about it, but last year it was confirmed that it would be released during the second half of 2023.

Unfortunately, this doesn't seems to seem to happen though, as the publisher Thunderful has just delivered their latest quarterly report (Thanks MauroNL), in which they have moved the title to 2024. No further explanations has been given as to why, but we assume a formal announcement of this delay will be shared fairly soon now that the cat is out of the bag.