Remedy signs strategic agreement with Annapurna to bring Alan Wake and Control to the big screen, TV and beyond

In a surprising (and welcome) turn of events, Remedy Entertaiment has signed a landmark deal with Annapurna to co-finance Control 2 and launch this and the Alan Wake franchise into film, television "and beyond". This deal will give Remedy the financial and creative autonomy to make the Control 2 they want and maintain full control over its development, as well as announcing that they will be self-publishing themselves.

Creative Director Sam Lake commented the following:

"I'm absolutely thrilled (yes!) by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy Connected Universe to mediums beyond games, and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV, and other mediums as well, as one unified vision. I trust Annapurna are the perfect partner for us to make this dream come true."

"The way we tell stories is changing," said Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison. "Today people fall in love with characters and universes, not formats, and we're excited to leverage Remedy's beloved, immersive narratives in these new mediums."