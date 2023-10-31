Remedy gives update on Control 2 and Max Payne Remake progress

While Remedy is likely basking in the incredible reception to Alan Wake 2 right now ( you can read our review here), that doesn't mean work stops at the Finland-based developer. There are a lot of projects in the works at Remedy, and we've just been given some updates on a few of them.

In a note to investors (as spotted by VGC), it was revealed that Control 2 is still in the proof-of-concept stage. "The plans for this sequel are ambitious, and we have seen good progress both in the designs and in the game build," it said of the sequel to the 2019 third-person shooter," Remedy said. "We will continue at this stage for the next few quarters. We focus on proving the identified key elements before moving to the next stage and scaling up the team."

Regarding the Max Payne Remake, Remedy said the following: "Max Payne 1&2 remake progressed into the production readiness stage. We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success."

There were also some updates on Condor, a co-operative multiplayer game, and Codename Vanguard, two games that have mostly remained in the dark.

"Condor, a co-operative multiplayer game, has progressed from the proof-of-concept to the production readiness stage. We have acquired valuable insights into developing service-based games and are now in a better position to create a game players can engage with for years... In Codename Vanguard we are defining the next stages of the project with our publishing partner. At the same time the project is aiming towards completing the proof-of-concept stage by the end of the year."

What are you most excited to see next from Remedy?