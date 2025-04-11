Rematch to launch on PC and consoles in June, with an open beta planned for next week

HQ

After making a pretty damn well-received and acclaimed stylish fighting adventure, the natural progression is of course to make a football title. That's what Sifu creator Sloclap has decided to do, as in the imminent future the world will be introduced to Rematch.

This is a multiplayer title that sees two teams battling it out online and putting their knowledge and football skills to the test in various grand arenas. The idea of the game, unlike EA Sports FC and even games like Mario Strikers, is that each player operates as one individual on the pitch and in a third-person perspective, meaning you get a more controlled and immersive experience than you do when looking at the action from a top-down, isometric angle and while having to control an entire team of up to 11 players at once.

Unlike EA FC and eFootball, the rules of Rematch are a tad different, as it's designed for non-stop action where there are no fouls, offsides, or VAR. It's about relentlessly attacking and showing off your skills in the quickplay or competitive modes that the game offers.

In a new trailer, we get to see that Rematch will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on June 19 and that it will be preceded by an open beta that begins on April 18, solely for PC users.

When it comes to launch, three versions of the game will be on offer, including the base Standard Edition (that includes a special Sloclap cap for pre-orderers), the Pro Edition that also offers 72 hours of "early access" and a ticket to unlock a chunk of the first battle pass, and finally also the Elite Edition, which includes all of the above but also some extra cosmetics and a second battle pass upgrade ticket.

Will you be enjoying the beautiful game in June?