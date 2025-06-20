Rematch scores nearly 100k concurrent players in first day on Steam

HQ

While it has been out for a couple of days now for owners of the Elite and Pro editions, Sloclap's Rematch officially launched yesterday, and we saw player numbers spike alongside that launch. The fast-paced football title has been met with its fair share of critiques from lack of crossplay and desync issues, but overall it is proving to be hugely popular.

As per SteamDB, we can see that on a Thursday night, the game managed to score a peak concurrent player count of 92,841. That's a tad short of 100k, a number that Rematch could likely reach over the weekend.

Those numbers just deal with Steam, too. Considering Rematch is also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well as Game Pass, it's possible that there are a lot more Rematchers out there enjoying the game. We'll just have to wait until crossplay comes out to get in touch with them all. Fortunately, Sloclap is working on crossplay as a "top priority."