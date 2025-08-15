Rematch offers fixed tackling, achievements, and goalkeeping in Patch 1.2

HQ

Sifu developer Sloclap has just revealed the patch notes for the second major update coming to its football game Rematch. This time, it's tackling (pun intended) issues with the netcode, allowing for defending to not feel like as much of a coin flip as it currently does.

As per the patch notes from Sloclap, Rematch's 1.2 update will fix tackling and issues around it, especially the case where a player could charge up a shot and avoid having the ball stolen from them. Goalkeeping will also get a buff thanks to this, as now it'll be much easier for the game to detect when you've made a successful save and/or deflection.

If you're an achievement hunter, too, this patch should help you out. Previously, certain achievements hadn't been loading properly, but this should now be fixed. But, you'll need to complete an action for an achievement one more time for it to count. For example, if you want the post-to-post achievement, you'll need one more assist from being a goalkeeper.

The highly anticipated crossplay also gets an update here, and Sloclap says all is moving smoothly with it. The core work appears to be done, and Rematch could have crossplay by the time August comes to a close.