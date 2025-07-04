English
Gamereactor
news
Rematch

Rematch developer outlines bans for players breaching code of conduct

A player report feature is set to arrive in-game soon, but for now you'll have to stick to reporting people via the game's official Discord.

HQ

Sifu developer Sloclap's new football title Rematch is proving to be very popular online. Over a million copies have been sold, over a million players were brought in during the game's first 24 hours. However, with so many people playing, a few problems can arise.

Cheaters, griefers, and other players partaking in toxic behaviour have become a bit of a problem, but Sloclap has outlined how it's going to deal with these bad apples moving forward. If you report a player and they're found to be griefing by scoring own goals or disrupting a match, they'll face a three-day ban. Players harassing other players can face a seven-day ban, and cheaters will face an automatic indefinite ban.

Repeated offenders can also expect harsher bans down the line, as Sloclap wants the community to remain competitive, but respectful. It's a difficult tightrope to walk, but Rematch's popularity shows that if Sloclap remains consistent with its updates and care for the game, there's a possibility it stays popular for some time to come.

Rematch

