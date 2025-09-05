Rematch crossplay delayed at the last minute due to "major matchmaking issue"

HQ

While plenty of players continue to enjoy Sloclap's Rematch on their own platforms, to keep the community feeling varied and alive a lot of people want to see crossplay arrive to the football game. It's something the developer has been working on since launch, and we thought that this week we'd finally get the chance to play with friends on other platforms.

Sadly, that wasn't to be, as Sloclap announced via Rematch's social media that at the last moments a major issue was found with crossplay, which forced the update to be delayed until further notice.

"During our final tests today, we found a major matchmaking issue linked to Crossplay. Since Crossplay is the heart of Patch 3, we've decided to delay the release while we fix it," reads the post. "We know this is disappointing and we're truly sorry for the repeated delays. Thank you for your patience and support. We'll share a new update as soon as we have more news."

Crossplay was meant to arrive alongside Patch 3 on the 3rd of September, that tentative date was then pushed back a day, and now we're not sure when we'll see it. Comments underneath the post on Twitter/X are rather harsh, with one saying it's the "biggest fumble of all time" and everyone should get a refund. It's probably worth remembering that crossplay will come, just in a bit more time than we'd hoped.