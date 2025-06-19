Rematch celebrates official launch with new trailer

HQ

While some have been playing since earlier in the week thanks to the advanced access included in the Pro and Elite editions, Rematch officially launches today for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Developer Sloclap has celebrated this launch with a new trailer, showcasing some of the fast-paced football gameplay in its new multiplayer title.

As well as the launch trailer, via a press release Sloclap also sent out some information regarding future updates. First and foremost, it addresses the lack of crossplay at launch, a feature the studio wanted to include by now. "We understand many of you were looking forward to playing Rematch across platforms from day one. We did our utmost to include crossplay at launch, but Rematch is the studio's first crossplay title, and we faced unforeseen technical complexities which prevented us from having this feature ready in time. We should have communicated as soon as it became apparent that crossplay wouldn't be available at launch, and we're sorry for the inconvenience and frustration it caused to some of our players," Sloclap said.

"It's very important for us that our players are able to enjoy Rematch with their friends, so along with bugfixes, crossplay is our absolute highest priority, we're committed to delivering this feature swiftly, and we'll share a more precise deadline as soon as possible."

Alongside crossplay, Sloclap has outlined a list of priorities it'll focus on. First, comes Lag & Performance.

"We're working on identifying the causes behind lag, stuttering, and frame drops affecting gameplay. Our team is currently implementing performance optimizations and settings adjustments to significantly improve stability. Likewise, we are continuously working on improving server stability to bring you a smoother gameplay experience across the board."

Then, there's Desynchronisation: "Server and client desync has been impacting match quality. For instance, we are aware of issues where players would sometimes be unable to interact with the ball, with player characters and the ball seemingly moving across the pitch unpredictably. We have deployed two hot fixes during Early Access to bring corrections to important issues, and we'll continuously work on enhancing client and server synchronization along the way."

Finally, there's Bugs & Stability: "We're actively resolving major game-breaking bugs such as crashes, freezes after goals, and menu lockouts. Regular patches and hotfixes will be delivered frequently over the coming weeks to iron out bugs, bring new features, and make Rematch the best it can be."

Core gameplay, competitive features, social components, and casual play features are set for upcoming updates. Sloclap reminds us it's a small team, and these features will take time.

Rematch is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.