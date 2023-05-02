Redfall's day one patch fixes PC performance

HQ

Redfall is finally out, but even after numerous delays Arkane's latest title has been met with a reception that can be described as lukewarm at best. One of the main criticisms that was reported on by reviewers concerned the performance of Redfall.

This complaint may soon be one of the past, at least for PC players, as Redfall's day one patch has fixed a lot of the major performance problems for more than a few gamers. PC Gamer reports that the game has actually managed to prevent itself from being seen as another poor AAA PC port thanks to the day one patch.

As mentioned, the Xbox Series versions of the game are still being lambasted for their poor performance, so hopefully players on those platforms can soon get a patch fixing some of the issues as well.

Have you played Redfall yet?