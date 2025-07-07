Record of Ragnarok returns to Netflix this December

We've had to wait quite some time, but the third chapter of Record of Ragnarok is almost here. The anime series will return to Netflix as soon as this December, and as part of the recent Anime Expo, the streamer presented a trailer for the show, which will chronicle the seventh, eighth, and ninth of 13 major battles between man and god that will settle the fate of humanity.

Following the second season, the battles have come out even, with humanity and the gods both scoring three wins each, which means that the tide can turn in this next season, which will likely be the penultimate, or at the very least over the halfway point for the story.

As for who we can expect to see in action in this next season, Qin Shi Huang, the First Emperor, will face off with Greek god of the underworld Hades. After this, Nikola Tesla will take on the demonic lord of the flies Beelzebub in the eighth fight, before Sparta's King Leonidas battles sun god Apollo in the ninth bout.

Get an early snippet of this action in the latest trailer for Record of Ragnarok below. The show returns this December on a yet to be confirmed date.