Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver shown off in action-packed trailer

HQ

Zack Snyder's epic space saga continues and after the success of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire (although not necessarily in a critical sense, as we also prove in our review), the time is now ripe for Part Two: The Scargiver. A sequel that Snyder promised in advance contains more of the good stuff - rougher, crazier and more violent action.

The Scargiver picks up roughly where the first film left off with ex-soldier Kora going into battle against the evil empire.

It will premiere on Netflix on April 19 and we'll see if Scargiver lives up to Snyder's praise. Until then, you can check out the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver?