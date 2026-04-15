Real Madrid legend José Santamaría, winner of four European Cups, dies aged 96

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Real Madrid mourns the death of José Santamaría at the age of 96, Uruguayan footballer who won 12 titles in nine seasons with Real Madrid in the 1950s and 1960s, including four European Cups (1958, 1959, 1960 and 1966) and six Liga titles. Before that, he won five league titles with Nacional in Uruguay.

Santamaría played as centre-back, and became known as "The Wall" for his defensive work. Internationally he represented Uruguay and then switched allegiances to Spain, and he also worked as manager, including being coach of Spain in World Cup 1982, held in Spain. He is also the longest serving manager in the history of Espanyol in Barcelona, between 1971 and 1977

"Santamaría will always be remembered as one of the great symbols of our club. He was part of a team that will remain in the memory of all madridistas and football fans worldwide. Alongside Di Stéfano, Puskas, Gento, and Kopa, that team began building the myth of Real Madrid", Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez said.