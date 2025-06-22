Real Madrid gets solid first win at Club World Cup even when playing with ten

HQ

Real Madrid couldn't afford to miss on Sunday at Club World Cup. Having drawn on the opening match with Al Hilal, their qualification for round of 16 was at risk, but in front there was one of the weakest team of the competition, Mexican club Pachuca, wich Real Madrid already beat earlier in the season in the Intercontinental Cup.

But things started the worst way possible when Raúl Asencio made a foul and was shown red card after some very bold first five minutes from Pachuca.

However, even with one man down, Real Madrid was mostly efficient at defense, and when they weren't, goalkeeper Thiabut Courtois made some crutial saves. Playing for counter-attack is often when Real Madrid feels better, and Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Fede Valverde took Pachuca down, with no almost zero chances of going to the round of 16 after two back to back defeats.

Depending on the outcome of the match between Al Hilal and Salzburg, Real Madrid could still be group leaders. If they qualify, Juventus or Manchester City await next week...