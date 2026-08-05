Ready Player Two is still in active development, with writer Zak Penn "working on" the script

It has been eight years since Ready Player One arrived in cinemas and yet there is still no sign the promised sequel will ever make its arrival. There have been reports over the years that the follow-up is still on the way, but the lack of substantial information and progress has always been the most damning indicator.

On this point, during a recent red carpet appearance for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, writer Zak Penn confirmed work is still underway on Ready Player Two, as the project is known.

Speaking with The Direct, Penn explained, "I am working on it," which is the only update we've had on the project in two years. Granted, it's not an update that gives you a great deal of confidence we'll be heading to cinemas any time soon to check out this next project.

This is also somewhat applicable to the update Penn shared in regards to a Free Guy sequel, as the writer added Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy "felt really good about the movie and felt like they didn't want to rush into a sequel," noting further that "I wish I could give you an update, but I'm not sure."

Long story short, perhaps don't hold your breath on either project...