Razer launches THX Spatial App

Razer has joined forces with THX to turn your Windows 10 PC into a surround sound processor. The Razer THX Spatial app turns your headphones into a virtual surround sound system.

Besides having surround sound in your games and movies, this will also enable users to pinpoint the noise of enemy players or NPCs, resulting in increased accuracy and reduced listening fatigue.

The auditory experience can be customised with regards to not only the sound quality but also positioning, letting you tune the audio experience to your individual preference, as well as using an EQ or multiple presets, and your own presets can be saved as well.

A widget integrated with the Windows GameBar will soon be added. What's more, as the app uses Windows 10 as a platform, it is compatible with any headset connected to your computer.

While it does cost £20 / 25 euro, a demo is available for you to try before you buy.