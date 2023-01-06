Razer is looking to reinvent soundbars

HQ

Razer has been busy as of late making all kinds of announcements, thanks to its appearance at CES 2023. As part of this effort, the technology company has revealed the world's first beamforming soundbar with head-tracking AI built for PCs. Known as the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro, this system has been created in partnership with THX and Audioscenic, and aims to provide both a surround soundstage while also being compact so that it doesn't take up too much space on your desk.

The device will use AI head-tracking to track the user's position with its integrated IR camera, and then customise the bars audio beams to always ensure the best audio experience. It will also present 3D audio in one of two modes, with those being: THX Spatial Audio Virtual Headset for stereo content, and THX Spatial Audio Virtual Speakers for multi-channel content.

As this is a Razer device, you can expect RGB support as well, which can be customised with Razer Chroma to alter the 30 lighting zones.

As for when the Leviathan V2 Pro will debut, the soundbar is set to launch this month (January 2023) and will retail for $399.99 / €489.99.